Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $33.36. 1,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 14.81% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

