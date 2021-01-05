Goldcliff Resource Co. (GCN.V) (CVE:GCN) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Goldcliff Resource Co. (GCN.V) (CVE:GCN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.14. Goldcliff Resource Co. (GCN.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 39,490 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.94, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 16.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24.

About Goldcliff Resource Co. (GCN.V) (CVE:GCN)

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds 40% joint venture interest in the Pine Grove project located in Lyon County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Panorama Ridge project with a contiguous block of 7,654.53 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

