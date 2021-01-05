GoByte 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,950.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $157,295.68 and approximately $7,950.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000775 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,096,628 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

