Gnosis Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.79 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Gnosis has a total market cap of $147.14 million and $1.79 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for about $97.79 or 0.00304364 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00044749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.93 or 0.00351468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00024701 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,589 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gnosis Token Trading

Gnosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

