Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) shares traded down 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.89 and last traded at $70.43. 567,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 672,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.09.

The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 137.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 240.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 900.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

