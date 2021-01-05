Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives $37.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

