GHOSTPRISM Trading Up 22.2% This Week (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be purchased for about $5.98 or 0.00017358 BTC on major exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a total market capitalization of $20.30 million and approximately $357,328.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00028736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00119349 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00211375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.00492473 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00257268 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017668 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,395,546 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

