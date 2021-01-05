GeoDB (GEO) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $134,395.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00044591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00348522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00024534 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GeoDB is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,738,758 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

