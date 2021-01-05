Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.45

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.45 and last traded at $34.41, with a volume of 61221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Get Gentex alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Insiders have sold 12,735 shares of company stock worth $376,335 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Gentex by 23.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Gentex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,455,000 after acquiring an additional 84,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.