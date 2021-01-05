Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) General Counsel Scott P. Ryan Sells 1,650 Shares of Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50.

Scott P. Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of Gentex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00.

Shares of GNTX opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

