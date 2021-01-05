Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $430.18

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $430.18 and last traded at $415.14, with a volume of 384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $413.00.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.60.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $270.67 million during the quarter.

About Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.