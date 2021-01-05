Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $46.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Genmab A/S traded as high as $42.48 and last traded at $42.36, with a volume of 11639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.76.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 477.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 70.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 852.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 22.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 231.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

