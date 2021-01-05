Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $316.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. Equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,980 shares of company stock worth $587,975. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

