Gems (GEM) Hits Market Cap of $209,552.69

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Gems token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gems has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $209,552.69 and approximately $23,402.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00041954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00037458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.13 or 0.00337072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00024581 BTC.

Gems (GEM) is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

Gems can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

