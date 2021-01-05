Gemini Dollar (GUSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.80 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, DEx.top, The Rock Trading and Bibox. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $16.22 million and $6.80 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00028736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00119349 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00211375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.00492473 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00257268 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017668 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

