GCN Coin (GCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $51.55, $33.94 and $24.43. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 97.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $47,382.91 and approximately $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.65 or 0.00480368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $13.77, $10.39, $51.55, $24.43, $20.33, $18.94, $5.60, $24.68, $50.98, $32.15 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

