GBS (NYSE:GBS) Shares Gap Down to $7.52

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $6.99. GBS shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 682 shares traded.

About GBS (NYSE:GBS)

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

