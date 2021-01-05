Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

NYSE IT opened at $158.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $165.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $281,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,443,316.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $741,037.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $550,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Gartner by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 12.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 60,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 68.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

