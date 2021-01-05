Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.17

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.17 and traded as high as $45.64. Gardner Denver shares last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 1,506,080 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 1.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gardner Denver stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 535,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,879,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Gardner Denver at the end of the most recent quarter.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

