GAMB (GMB) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. GAMB has a market cap of $689,612.84 and $7,929.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. During the last week, GAMB has traded 31% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00044016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00357599 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00024947 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 tokens. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

