G3 Exploration Limited (G3E.L) (LON:G3E) Shares Gap Up to $17.25

G3 Exploration Limited (G3E.L) (LON:G3E)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $28.10. G3 Exploration Limited (G3E.L) shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 3,716,304 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. The company has a market cap of £43.86 million and a P/E ratio of -4.46.

About G3 Exploration Limited (G3E.L) (LON:G3E)

G3 Exploration Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, and produces coal bed methane in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in sell and distribution of gas, as well as it provides financing and management services. The company was formerly known as Green Dragon Gas Limited and changed its name to G3 Exploration Limited in January 2018.

