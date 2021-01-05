G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at about $7,866,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 33.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 28,681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GIII traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.23. 12,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $33.54. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.73.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

