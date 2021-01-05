FY2021 EPS Estimates for Monster Beverage Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Monster Beverage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $92.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.57 and its 200 day moving average is $80.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $12,308,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,261,000 after buying an additional 26,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

