FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CATY. TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of CATY opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.53. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $98,364.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,399,864.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,466 shares of company stock worth $644,214. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.