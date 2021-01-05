Fusion Price Tops $0.16 (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Cobinhood and Liquid. Fusion has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,659.50 or 0.91125407 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 65,963,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,393,423 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, Cobinhood, IDEX, Liquid and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

