Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Up 13.8%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s stock price shot up 13.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.30. 3,967,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 405% from the average session volume of 785,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

A number of research firms have commented on FLGT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Sunday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.73 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. Analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,396 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $146,775.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,085 shares in the company, valued at $18,761,153.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 28.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 21,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

