Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE:FRD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE:FRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

Friedman Industries has increased its dividend by 300.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

NYSE FRD opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.63. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.