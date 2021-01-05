Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €60.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FRE. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.49 ($58.23).

FRE stock opened at €38.48 ($45.27) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.30. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

