Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $28,775,000. Azora Capital LP grew its position in Franklin Resources by 816.8% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,143,000 after buying an additional 1,100,777 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Franklin Resources by 97.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,220,000 after buying an additional 917,642 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 216.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,001,000 after buying an additional 897,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $17,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.