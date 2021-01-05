Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

FC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $92,135.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,105.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,728 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 44,574 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,372. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $331.13 million, a P/E ratio of -32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 million. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

