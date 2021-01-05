Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems primarily in U.S. and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is based in Tustin, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Foundation Building Materials from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays cut Foundation Building Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens cut Foundation Building Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist cut Foundation Building Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Foundation Building Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.63.

NYSE:FBM opened at $19.21 on Monday. Foundation Building Materials has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $830.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 8.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 26.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 25.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 254.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

