Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.26.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $145.56 on Monday. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $153.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $313,182.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,686 shares of company stock worth $4,999,532. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,222 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,185,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,669,000 after purchasing an additional 397,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2,512.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 304,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 292,777 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,414,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

