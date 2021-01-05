Folder Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $765,469.00 (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $765,469.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folder Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00002105 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029830 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 106.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00316349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00126539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.17 or 0.00526651 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281309 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00050149 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io . The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

