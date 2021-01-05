Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

FOCS opened at $43.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,908,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after purchasing an additional 544,946 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,000 after purchasing an additional 319,471 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 237,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 213,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

