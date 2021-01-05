Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.10

Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.15. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 341,358 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $144.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%.

In related news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTK. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.