FLIR Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,205 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,003% compared to the average volume of 200 put options.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.51. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FLIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

