FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FLIR. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,745 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,424,000 after purchasing an additional 699,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,019,000 after acquiring an additional 612,525 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 640,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 593,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 4,264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 462,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 451,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

