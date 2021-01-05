Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.53.

FIVN stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.15. 823,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. Five9 has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.77. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $882,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,439,879.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $436,708.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,717 shares in the company, valued at $15,910,732.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,125 shares of company stock worth $11,507,675 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,600,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

