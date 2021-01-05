First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.33. Approximately 22,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 16,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 199,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 922.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 140,755 shares in the last quarter.

