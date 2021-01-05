First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $135.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSLR. Barclays cut shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. 140166 started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.81.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $101.24 on Monday. First Solar has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $109.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,341,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,308,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $44,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,518,783 shares of company stock worth $201,647,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1,203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 70,205 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

