First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Gregory Kenneth Kulla Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Gregory Kenneth Kulla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total value of C$168,000.00.

Shares of FR opened at C$18.19 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$19.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of -74.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00.

Get First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) alerts:

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$167.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FR shares. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.