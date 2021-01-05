First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

FGBI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $17.36 on Monday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $169.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,239 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

