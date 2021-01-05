First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $49,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.36. The company had a trading volume of 62,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,684. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $83.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.66.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.