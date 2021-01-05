First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 1,788 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 43.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.35. 1,299,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,770,918. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a market cap of $209.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.