First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases 454 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 43.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.42. The company had a trading volume of 231,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,483,213. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,310,995 shares of company stock worth $62,715,266. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

