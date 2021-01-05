First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.35. 270,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,165,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

