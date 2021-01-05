First Financial Bank Trust Division Invests $9.11 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 142,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,824. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

