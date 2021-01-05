First Financial Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $64,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 930.6% during the 2nd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.42. 465,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,172,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

