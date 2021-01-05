First Financial Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,187,116,000 after buying an additional 61,075 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,298,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,542,000 after buying an additional 53,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $841,347,000 after buying an additional 174,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,309,000 after buying an additional 30,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.67.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $83,978,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $722.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $758.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $726.78 and its 200 day moving average is $676.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

