First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. G.Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.13. 245,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.25.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $76.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,020,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,192.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $243,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 473.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 45,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 45,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

